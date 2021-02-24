“District” Board Teleconference

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District

Board Meeting Teleconference Information

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – In response to safety guidance issued by the Ohio Department of Health, The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Board of Trustees meeting, scheduled for Thursday, February 25, at 7:30 a.m., will take place via teleconference call.

Members of the public can listen in by following these instructions:



Webinar: On Thursday, February 25, at 7:30 a.m., join the webinar by clicking this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87684696892?pwd=SEVRYVZmRGNVc20xU3lPN0NsOXRtUT09 Password: 664391

Phone only: On Thursday, February 25, at 7:30 a.m., use your phone to dial: 1-301-715 -8592

When prompted, use ID: 876 8469 6892 and Password: 664391.

Note that public access is watch/listen-only. Comments can be emailed to publicinfo@nwwsd.org during and after the meeting.

Follow this AGENDA LINK for consideration.

Follow @NWWSD on Twitter and Facebook for the latest information on how The District is working to provide safe, clean water. More information can be found at http://www.nwwsd.org/coronavirus/