“District” Closed Next Monday

Reminder: On Monday, May 31, The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s office will be closed in observance of Memorial Day. For emergency assistance, contact your local county Sheriff’s department, or go to nwwsd.org/contact-us/.

 

