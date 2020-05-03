District Customer Notice: Restarting Regular Customer Service Phone Hours

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) continues to deliver clean, safe water and provide sewer services. While our services did not change throughout the COVID-19 stay at home orders, we’ve changed the way we are conduct business. Here are some of the items we are doing differently as we safely restart:

Beginning Monday, May 4, 2020:

Customer Service operators will be available by phone only weekdays 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Please contact us if you are having issues paying your bill. You can also reach us at [email protected] .

. The District main office remains closed to the public until further notice. Please 419-354-9090 during regular business hours with your concerns. We encourage online payments at www.nwwsd.org.

To ensure everyone has access to safe water at this time, service shutoffs remain suspended for past-due accounts. Ensuring Water During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Construction on water and sewer infrastructure continues. If you live within a construction zone, you will be notified in advance if your service will be impacted.

We are dedicated to keeping our essential workforce safe. We will continue to follow guidelines issued by the state of Ohio. District workers will only enter a home if there is an urgent need.

As always, if you have an after-hours water or sewer emergency, contact your local sheriff’s office and our on-call personnel can assist.

For more information visit:

https://www.nwwsd.org/coronavirus/