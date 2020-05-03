District Customer Notice: Restarting Regular Customer Service Phone Hours

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) continues to deliver clean, safe water and provide sewer services. While our services did not change throughout the COVID-19 stay at home orders, we’ve changed the way we are conduct business. Here are some of the items we are doing differently as we safely restart:
Beginning Monday, May 4, 2020:
- Customer Service operators will be available by phone only weekdays 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Please contact us if you are having issues paying your bill. You can also reach us at [email protected].
- The District main office remains closed to the public until further notice. Please 419-354-9090 during regular business hours with your concerns. We encourage online payments at www.nwwsd.org.
- To ensure everyone has access to safe water at this time, service shutoffs remain suspended for past-due accounts. Ensuring Water During the COVID-19 Pandemic.
- Construction on water and sewer infrastructure continues. If you live within a construction zone, you will be notified in advance if your service will be impacted.
- We are dedicated to keeping our essential workforce safe. We will continue to follow guidelines issued by the state of Ohio. District workers will only enter a home if there is an urgent need.
- As always, if you have an after-hours water or sewer emergency, contact your local sheriff’s office and our on-call personnel can assist.
For more information visit: