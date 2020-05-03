NBX WaterShedsun
District Customer Notice: Restarting Regular Customer Service Phone Hours

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) continues to deliver clean, safe water and provide sewer services.  While our services did not change throughout the COVID-19 stay at home orders, we’ve changed the way we are conduct business.  Here are some of the items we are doing differently as we safely restart: 

Beginning Monday, May 4, 2020:

  • Customer Service operators will be available by phone only weekdays 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Please contact us if you are having issues paying your bill.  You can also reach us at [email protected].
  • The District main office remains closed to the public until further notice.  Please 419-354-9090 during regular business hours with your concerns.  We encourage online payments at www.nwwsd.org.  
  • To ensure everyone has access to safe water at this time, service shutoffs remain suspended for past-due accounts.  Ensuring Water During the COVID-19 Pandemic.  
  • Construction on water and sewer infrastructure continues.  If you live within a construction zone, you will be notified in advance if your service will be impacted.    
  • We are dedicated to keeping our essential workforce safe.  We will continue to follow guidelines issued by the state of Ohio.  District workers will only enter a home if there is an urgent need.
  • As always, if you have an after-hours water or sewer emergency, contact your local sheriff’s office and our on-call personnel can assist.

For more information visit:

https://www.nwwsd.org/coronavirus/

