District: Maintenance Work and More…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service and roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Northwood: Sewer Lining Project

Through May, intermittent lane restrictions are possible in various locations throughout Northwood for sewer lining. Project investment: $830,000. Project complete: May.

Northwood: Farnstead Waterline Replacement

Through September, Farnstead Drive, between Tracy Road and Sheffield Place, is closed for waterline replacement. Drivers should seek alternate route. Residential access will be maintained. Project investment: $978,000. Project complete: September.

Perrysburg Township: Ford Road Pump Station Replacement *UPDATE*

Effective Monday, April 1, through April, Ford Road, between White Road and Lindsay Drive will be closed for sanitary sewer pipe installation. Detour: Simmons Road; SR-795; White Road. Project investment: $7.7 million. Project complete: May.

Rossford: Windsor Drive Water and Sewer Main Replacement

Through April, Windsor Drive, between Eagle Point Road and Hoffman Avenue, is closed for water and sewer line installation. No through traffic. Local access will be permitted. Project investment: $1M. Project complete: May.

Rossford and Northwood: Water Service Line Identification

Through April, lane restrictions are possible throughout Rossford for excavation to identify water service lines. Notice will be provided to customers prior to excavation. Work will begin in Northwood following work in Rossford. Project investment: $746,000. Project complete: July.

District-Wide Valve Maintenance

Through April, crews will perform valve maintenance throughout the City of Rossford. This work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents should flush their water taps if this occurs. Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations throughout The District through May.