District Moves Forward on a Project to Identify Water Service Lines across Wood County

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Board of The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) recently awarded a project to identify water service line materials for multiple Wood County public water systems. The project is being funded through an agreement with the Wood County Commissioners using $1 million in federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) grant funding. The Ohio EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) requires that public water systems inventory the materials of all water service lines by October 2024. This project will identify those lines which are of unknown materials.

The project was awarded to Kyle Sherman Excavating for $746,400. Work is scheduled to begin in March and continue through September. The project involves excavating the public and private sides of the water main to determine the materials. This type of work will not typically require water service interruptions. Customers will be notified in advance of work taking place.



“The District completed a similar project in 2023 in the village of McComb using grant funding from the Ohio EPA,” said Tom Stalter, District Engineer. “We volunteered to administer a similar effort for other public water systems in the county with a combined, single project that will benefit these communities.”

According to President of the Wood County Commissioners, Craig LaHote, “This project affects the whole county and is supported by outstanding community leaders who understand the power of collaboration and organization in achieving results.”

Public water systems that are participating include the Village of Bradner, City of Fostoria, Village of North Baltimore, Village of Tontogany, the City of Perrysburg, and The District.