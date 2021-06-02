District Opens Its Doors to Customers

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) is announcing that with the expiration of state and local health orders, we are opening our doors to customers effective Wednesday, June 2. We are also changing our hours of operation in customer service.

New Hours of Operation: Weekdays 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

“We are excited to welcome our customers back to our office and look forward to assisting them in person,” said District President Jerry Greiner.

The District is still requiring all visitors and employees to use a mask while in the building.

This District will also continue to have envelopes available outside of our building for customers who prefer to pay using our drop box. Customers can also pay bills online, use automatic bill payment, or pay through our e-billing system.

To contact The District after hours for a water or sewer emergency, please call your county Sheriff’s office and they will dispatch an water and sewer operator.



Wood County 419.354.9001, and choose option 9

Hancock County 419.422.2424 (McComb)

Henry County 419.592.8010