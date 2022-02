District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

**REMINDER** The District offices will be closed Monday, February 21 in observance of Presidents Day.

Center Township: County Home Waterline Replacement Project

Through February, lane restrictions are possible on County Home Road, north of Kramer Road, for waterline replacement. Access to the Wood County Museum and residential access will be maintained. Project investment: $358,000. Project complete: February.

Lake Township: Water Tower

Through August 2022, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project investment: $4 million. Project complete: September.

McClure: Waterline Project *NEW PROJECT*

Effective Monday, February 28, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on East North Street (US 6), from Union Street to CR 3A and on East Street (SR 65) from Hockman Street to Cory Brown Street for waterline replacement. Project investment: $337,000. Project complete: June.

McComb: Waterline Project

Through April, lane restrictions on N. Liberty Street between Oliver Street and Cooper Street, along W. Main Street from Rader Road to SR 613, on Pleasant Street between Maple and Cooper Street, and on N. Walnut Street for waterline replacement. Residents will be notified of water service interruptions. Project investment: $539,000. Project complete: May.

CLICK HERE LINK TO MAP OF THE PROJECT

Perrysburg: Sewer Rehabilitation Project

Through March, southbound West Boundary Street between Front Street and West Sixth Street is reduced to one lane for sewer work. Through March, Indiana Avenue between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive is closed for sewer work. Detour: West Boundary Street; Eckel Junction; Fort Meigs Road. Access to Fort Meigs Cemetery will be maintained using detour. Additionally, through March, the pedestrian multiuse path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue are closed. All work is weather permitting. Project investment: $747,000. Project complete: April.

Perrysburg Township: Willowbend Pump Station & Force Main Replacement

Through May, increased construction traffic and shoulder restrictions are possible near the intersection of Jerome Road and West River Road in Lucas County for force main work. Work in Wood County near River Road (SR 65) will be announced. Project Cost: $2.5 Million. Project complete: November.



District-Wide: Valve Maintenance

Future valve maintenance work will be announced.