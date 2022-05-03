District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Lake Township: Water Tower

Through August, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project investment: $4 million. Project complete: September.

McClure: Waterline Project

Through May, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on East North Street (US 6), from Union Street to CR 3A, and on East Street (SR 65) from Hockman Street to Cory Brown Street for waterline replacement. Project investment: $337,000. Project complete: June.

McComb: Waterline Project

Through May, lane restrictions on N. Liberty Street between Oliver Street and Cooper Street, along W. Main Street from Rader Road to SR 613, on Pleasant Street between Maple and Cooper Street, and on N. Walnut Street for waterline replacement. Residents will be notified of water service interruptions. Project investment: $539,000. Project complete: May.

Northwood: Wales Road Waterline Project

Through May, westbound Wales Road between E. Broadway Street and Tracy Road will be closed for waterline replacement. Detour: E. Broadway Street; SR 795; Tracy Road. Local access will be maintained. Eastbound Wales Road will remain open at this time. Additional closures and restrictions will be announced. All work is weather permitting. Project complete: August. Project investment: $459,000.

Perrysburg: Sewer Rehabilitation Project *UPDATE*

Indiana Avenue between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive is open. Through May, lane restrictions are possible on Indiana Avenue, between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive for finish work and restoration. Through May, southbound West Boundary Street between Front Street and West Sixth Street is reduced to one lane for sewer work. Additionally, through May, the pedestrian multiuse path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue are closed. All work is weather permitting. Project investment: $747,000. Project complete: June.