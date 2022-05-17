District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Henry County Waterline: Waterline Installation

Effective Monday, May 23 through November, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible starting in Weston on Euler Road (CR N) from Van Tassel Road to SR 65 for waterline installation. Project investment $4.9 million. Project complete: Spring 2023.

Lake Township: Water Tower

Through August, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project investment: $4 million. Project complete: September.

McClure: Waterline Project

Through May, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on East North Street (US 6), from Union Street to CR 3A, and on East Street (SR 65) from Hockman Street to Cory Brown Street for restoration. Project investment: $337,000. Project complete: June.

McComb: Waterline Project

Through May, lane restrictions on N. Liberty Street between Oliver Street and Cooper Street, along W. Main Street from Rader Road to SR 613, on Pleasant Street between Maple and Cooper Street, and on N. Walnut Street for waterline replacement. Project investment: $539,000. Project complete: May.

Northwood: Wales Road Waterline Project *UPDATE*

Lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on Wales Road between E. Broadway Street and for waterline work and restoration. Residents and businesses will be notified of water service interruptions. All work is weather permitting. Project complete: August. Project investment: $459,000.

Perrysburg: Sewer Rehabilitation Project

Through May, lane restrictions are possible on Indiana Avenue, between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive for finish work and restoration. Through May, southbound West Boundary Street between Front Street and West Sixth Street is reduced to one lane for sewer work. Additionally, through May, the pedestrian multiuse path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue are closed. All work is weather permitting. Project investment: $747,000. Project complete: June.

Perrysburg Township: Willowbend Pump Station & Force Main Replacement *WORK STARTS MONDAY*

Through May, increased construction traffic and shoulder restrictions are possible near the intersection of Jerome Road and West River Road in Lucas County for force main work. Effective Monday, May 16 through Friday, May 20, River Road, just west of Jerome Road will be closed for sewer main installation. Detour: Stitt Road; Russell Road; Fallen Timbers Lane; US 24; Ford Road. Effective Monday, May 23, through Tuesday, May 24, Jerome Road at River Road will be closed for sewer main installation. Seek alternate route. Work in Wood County near River Road (SR 65) will be announced. Project Cost: $2.5 Million. Project complete: November.

District-Wide Hydrant Flushing *NEW WORK*

Effective Monday, May 23 through Friday June 10, weekdays from 7:30 am until 4 pm, crews will be flushing hydrants in along US 23 from Fostoria to Rising Sun, Cygnet, Custar, Milton Center, and Weston. Residents are advised to flush water from their taps if the water becomes discolored. Click here for more information.