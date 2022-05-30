District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Henry County Waterline: Waterline Installation *UPDATE*

Effective Monday, June 20 through November, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible starting in Weston on Euler Road (CR N) from Van Tassel Road to SR 65 for waterline installation. Project investment $4.9 million. Project complete: Spring 2023.

Lake Township: Water Tower

Through August, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project investment: $4 million. Project complete: September.

McClure: Waterline Project *PROJECT COMPLETE*

Waterline work on East North Street (US 6), from Union Street to CR 3A, and on East Street (SR 65) from Hockman Street to Cory Brown Street is complete.

McComb: Waterline Project *UPDATE*

Through June, lane restrictions on N. Liberty Street between Oliver Street and Cooper Street, along W. Main Street from Rader Road to SR 613, on Pleasant Street between Maple and Cooper Street, and on N. Walnut Street for restoration. Project investment: $539,000. Project complete June.

Northwood: Wales Road Waterline Project *UPDATE*

Through June, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on Wales Road between E. Broadway Street and for restoration. All work is weather permitting. Project complete: August. Project investment: $459,000.

Perrysburg: Sewer Rehabilitation Project *UPDATE*

Through June, lane restrictions are possible on Indiana Avenue, between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive for finish work and restoration. Through June, southbound West Boundary Street between Front Street and West Sixth Street is reduced to one lane for sewer work. Additionally, through June , the pedestrian multiuse path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue are closed. All work is weather permitting. Project investment: $747,000. Project complete: June.

Perrysburg Township: Willowbend Pump Station & Force Main Replacement *UPDATE*

Through May, increased construction traffic and shoulder restrictions are possible near the intersection of Jerome Road and West River Road in Lucas County for force main work. Effective Wednesday, June 1 through August, expect additional construction traffic along River Road (SR 65) near Willowbend Street in Wood County. Project Cost: $2.5 Million. Project complete: November.

District-Wide Hydrant Flushing *UPDATED LOCATION*

Effective Wednesday, June 1, weekdays from 7:30 am until 4 pm, crews will be flushing hydrants in Henry County at the following locations: along SR 108 between Huddle Road and CR N, on CR P and CR 12 east of Napoleon, on CR N between CR 7 and SR 65, on SR 65 between CR N and CR 3A, and throughout the Village of McClure. Residents are advised to flush water from their taps if the water becomes discolored. Click here for more information.

District-Wide Valve Maintenance

Through June, crews will be in Perrysburg Township between US 20 and Neiderhouse Road for valve maintenance. This work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents are advised to flush their taps if this occurs. Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations throughout The District through December