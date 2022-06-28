District: Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Reminder: The District office will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

Henry County Waterline: Waterline Installation

Through November, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible starting in Weston on Euler Road (CR N) from Van Tassel Road to SR 65 for waterline installation. Project investment $4.9 million. Project complete: Spring 2023.

Lake Township: Water Tower

Through August, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project investment: $4 million. Project complete: September.

McComb: Waterline Project

Through June, lane restrictions on N. Liberty Street between Oliver Street and Cooper Street, along W. Main Street from Rader Road to SR 613, on Pleasant Street between Maple and Cooper Street, and on N. Walnut Street for paving and restoration. Project investment: $539,000. Project complete June.

Perrysburg: Sewer Rehabilitation Project *UPDATE*

Through July , lane restrictions are possible on Indiana Avenue, between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive for finish work and restoration. Through July , southbound West Boundary Street between Front Street and West Sixth Street is reduced to one lane for sewer work. Additionally, through July , the pedestrian multiuse path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue are closed. All work is weather permitting. Project investment: $747,000. Project complete: July .

Perrysburg Township: Willowbend Pump Station & Force Main Replacement

Effective Through August, expect additional construction traffic along River Road (SR 65) near Willowbend Street in Wood County for pump station work. Project Cost: $2.5 Million. Project complete: November.

Walbridge: Waterline Replacement *NEW PROJECT*

Effective Monday, June 27, through September, lane restrictions and closures are possible on and along Main Street between Guy and Clinton Streets for water line replacement. Residents and businesses will be notified of any service interruptions. Project Cost: $600,000. Project complete: November.

District-Wide Hydrant Flushing

Hydrant flushing in Henry County is complete. Through July, crews will flush hydrants in various locations in Middleton Township and south of US Route 6 in Wood County. Residents are advised to flush water from their taps if the water becomes discolored. Click here for more information.

District-Wide Valve Maintenance

Additional valve maintenance work will be announced.