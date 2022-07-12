District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Henry County Waterline: Waterline Installation

Through November, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible starting in Weston on Euler Road (CR N) from Van Tassel Road to SR 65 for waterline installation. Project investment $4.9 million. Project complete: Spring 2023.

Lake Township: Water Tower

Through August, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project investment: $4 million. Project complete: September.

McComb: Waterline Project *PROJECT COMPLETE*

Waterline work on N. Liberty Street between Oliver Street and Cooper Street, along W. Main Street from Rader Road to SR 613, on Pleasant Street between Maple and Cooper Street, and on N. Walnut Street is complete. Restoration work will have minimal impact to traffic. Project investment: $539,000.

Perrysburg: Sewer Rehabilitation Project

Through July, lane restrictions are possible on Indiana Avenue, between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive for finish work and restoration. Through July, southbound West Boundary Street between Front Street and West Sixth Street is reduced to one lane for sewer work. Additionally, through July, the pedestrian multiuse path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue are closed. All work is weather permitting. Project investment: $747,000. Project complete: July.

Perrysburg Township: Willowbend Pump Station & Force Main Replacement

Effective Through August, expect additional construction traffic along River Road (SR 65) near Willowbend Street in Wood County for pump station work. Project investment: $2.5 Million. Project complete: November.

Walbridge: Waterline Replacement

Through September, lane restrictions and closures are possible on and along Main Street between Guy and Clinton Streets for water line replacement. Residents and businesses will be notified of any service interruptions. Project investment: $600,000. Project complete: November.

District-Wide Hydrant Flushing

Effective Monday, July 11, through August, weekdays from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., District crews will be flushing hydrants in Lake Township, in Northwood northeast of Woodville Road, and in the Village of Millbury. Residents are advised to flush water from their taps if the water becomes discolored. Avoid doing laundry until water is clear. Click here for more information.

District-Wide Valve Maintenance

Through July, crews will be in areas between US 20 and SR 795, and areas north of the Ohio Turnpike in Perrysburg Township for valve maintenance. This work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents are advised to flush their taps if this occurs. Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations throughout The District through December.