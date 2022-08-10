District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Henry County Waterline: Waterline Installation

Through November, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible starting in Weston on Euler Road (CR N) from Van Tassel Road to SR 65 for waterline installation. Project investment $4.9 million. Project complete: Spring 2023.

Lake Township: Water Tower

Through August, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project investment: $4 million. Project complete: September.

Perrysburg: Sewer Rehabilitation Project *PROJECT COMPLETE*

Sewer work in Perrysburg on West Boundary Street and Indiana Avenue is now complete. All lanes of southbound West Boundary Street between Front Street and West Sixth are open. Additionally, the pedestrian multiuse path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue is open. Restoration work will take place off roadways. Project investment: $747,000. Project complete: August.

Perrysburg: Willowbend Pump Station & Force Main Replacement

Through December, expect additional construction traffic along River Road (SR 65) near Willowbend Street in Wood County for pump station work. On Monday, August 15 through November, River Road (SR 65) between Brittany Road and Seminary Road will be closed for pump station installation. Detour: Roachton Road; Fort Meigs Road. Local access will be maintained. Project Cost: $2.5 Million. Project complete: December.

Perrysburg Township: Ford Road Pump Station Replacement

Effective Monday, August 15, through September, Ford Road, between White Road and Lindsay Drive will be closed for sanitary sewer installation. Detour: Simmons Road; SR-795; White Road. Through April 2023, expect additional construction traffic on Ford Road between White Road and Lindsey Road for pump station replacement and relocation. Project investment: $7.7 million. Project complete: April 2023.

Walbridge: Waterline Replacement

Through September, lane restrictions and closures are possible on and along Main Street between Guy and Clinton Streets for water line replacement. Residents and businesses will be notified of any service interruptions. Project Cost: $600,000. Project complete: November.

District-Wide Hydrant Flushing *UPDATE*

Through August, weekdays from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., District crews will be flushing hydrants north of Roachton Road in Perrysburg Township. Residents are advised to flush water from their taps if the water becomes discolored. Avoid doing laundry until water is clear. Click here for more information.

District-Wide Valve Maintenance

Through August, crews will be in areas between US 20 and SR 795, and areas north of the Ohio Turnpike in Perrysburg Township for valve maintenance. This work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents are advised to flush their taps if this occurs. Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations throughout The District through December.