District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area.



Lake Township: Water Tower

Through August 2022, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project complete: September 2022. Project investment: $4 million.



McComb: Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement Project *UPDATE*

Through July, intermittent lane restrictions and closures are possible on SR 235 between Perrin Avenue and Bond-Preble Street, and on SR 613 between SR 235 and Main Street for sewer replacement and paving. Through July, intermittent closures are possible on Cora Street, between S. Main Street and just south of Bond-Preble Street for sewer work. Closures will be announced. Project complete: September . Project investment: $950,000.



Perrysburg Township: Sewer Lining

Through July, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township, on Mandell Road, Lime City Road, and Glenwood Road, between I-75 to SR 795, and in Perrysburg Heights for sewer rehabilitation. MAP OF EXACT LOCATIONS. Project complete: August. Project investment: $1,230,000.



