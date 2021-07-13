District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area.
Lake Township: Water Tower
Through August 2022, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project complete: September 2022. Project investment: $4 million.
McComb: Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement Project *UPDATE*
Through July, intermittent lane restrictions and closures are possible on SR 235 between Perrin Avenue and Bond-Preble Street, and on SR 613 between SR 235 and Main Street for sewer replacement and paving. Through July, intermittent closures are possible on Cora Street, between S. Main Street and just south of Bond-Preble Street for sewer work. Closures will be announced. Project complete: September. Project investment: $950,000.
Perrysburg Township: Sewer Lining
Through July, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township, on Mandell Road, Lime City Road, and Glenwood Road, between I-75 to SR 795, and in Perrysburg Heights for sewer rehabilitation. MAP OF EXACT LOCATIONS. Project complete: August. Project investment: $1,230,000.
Rossford: Hawthorne Lane Waterline and Sewer Replacement Project
Through August, lane restrictions are possible on Hawthorne Lane and at the intersection of Jennings Road and Hawthorne Lane in Rossford for water and sewer line replacement. Local access will be maintained. Residents will be notified via door tag of possible service interruptions 48 hours prior to work on the service line. All work is weather permitting. Project complete: September 2021. Project investment: $200,000.
Weston: Sewer Rehabilitation Project
Through August, lane restrictions and service interruptions are possible on Ohio Street, and Ash and Center Streets near Ohio Street. This project will also include work in other areas in Weston but is expected to have a minimal impact on roads and sewer service. Project complete: August. Project investment: $900,000.
District-Wide Hydrant Flushing
Through July, weekdays from 7:30 am until 4 pm, crews will be flushing hydrants in various locations in Perrysburg Township. Residents are advised to flush water from their taps if water becomes discolored. For more information: http://www.nwwsd.org/what-we-do/water/water-facts/hydrant-main-line-flushing-info/