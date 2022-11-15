District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Reminder: The District’s main office will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and on Friday, November 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. Please contact your local sheriff’s office for emergency water or sewer assistance.

Henry County Waterline: Waterline Installation

Through November, lane restrictions are possible on CR 424 (Old US 24), between CR 4 and SR 109 for waterline installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Continuing through November, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible starting in Weston on Euler Road (CR N) from Van Tassel Road to SR 65, and on Kiel Road from Weston Road to Euler Road for waterline installation. Project investment: $4.9 million. Project complete: Spring 2023.

McComb and Hoytville Sewer Line Replacement *UPDATE*

Through January, lane restrictions are possible in various locations throughout McComb for sewer line replacement. Sewer work in Hoytville is complete. Project investment: $643,000. Project complete: February.

Middleton & Center Townships: Sugar Ridge Sewer Installation *UPDATE*

Effective Monday, November 14 until 5 pm, Mercer Road, just south of Sugar Ridge Road will be closed for sewer installation. Suggested alternate route: Sugar Ridge Road; SR 25; Simonds Road. Through July, lane restrictions are possible on Sugar Ridge Road between I-75 and SR 25, and along Mercer Road, north and south of Sugar Ridge Road for sewer installation. Project investment: $1.6 million. Project complete: July.

Perrysburg: Willowbend Pump Station & Force Main Replacement

Through November, River Road (SR 65) between Brittany Road and Seminary Road is closed for pump station installation. Detour: Roachton Road; Fort Meigs Road. Local access will be maintained. Project Cost: $2.5 Million. Project complete: December.



Perrysburg Township: Ford Road Pump Station Replacement

Ford Road, between White Road and Lindsay Drive, is open, additional closures will be announced. Through April 2023, expect construction traffic on Ford Road between White Road and Lindsey Road for pump station replacement and relocation. Project investment: $7.7 million. Project complete: April 2023.

Rossford: Sewer Maintenance *WORK COMPLETE*

Sewer maintenance work on northbound Crossroads Boulevard between Deimling Road and SR 795 and on Lime City Road between Buck Road and Schreier Road is now complete.

Weston Waterline Replacement Project

Through December, lane restrictions are possible on Beech, Poplar, and Taylor Streets in Weston for waterline replacement. Residents will be notified of scheduled service interruptions. Project investment: $279,000. Project complete: December.

District-Wide Valve Maintenance

Through December, crews will be in areas between US 20 and SR 795, and areas north of the Ohio Turnpike in Perrysburg Township for valve maintenance. This work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents are advised to flush their taps if this occurs. Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations throughout The District through December.