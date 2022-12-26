District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

The District will be closed on Monday, December 26 in observance of Christmas and on Monday, January 2 in observance of New Year’s. For after-hours emergencies, please contact your county sheriff’s department.

Henry County Waterline: Waterline Installation

Through June, lane restrictions are possible on CR 424 (Old US 24), between CR 4 and SR 109 for waterline installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Continuing through June, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible starting in Weston on Euler Road (CR N) from Van Tassel Road to SR 65, and on Kiel Road from Weston Road to Euler Road for waterline installation. Lane restrictions are also possible in the Village of McClure north of US 6 for waterline installation. Project investment: $4.9 million. Project complete: June.

McComb and Hoytville Sewer Line Replacement

Through January, lane restrictions are possible in various locations throughout McComb for sewer line replacement. Project investment: $643,000. Project complete: February.

Middleton & Center Townships: Sugar Ridge Sewer Installation

Through July, lane restrictions are possible on Sugar Ridge Road between I-75 and SR 25, and along Mercer Road, north and south of Sugar Ridge Road for sewer installation. Project investment: $1.6 million. Project complete: July.

Perrysburg: Willowbend Pump Station & Force Main Replacement

Through January intermittent lane restrictions on River Road between Brittany Road and Seminary Road are possible for finish work. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Additional paving work will take place in the spring. Project Cost: $2.5 Million. Project complete: January.



Perrysburg Township: Ford Road Pump Station Replacement

Through February, Ford Road, between White Road and Lindsay Drive is closed for sanitary sewer installation. Detour: Simmons Road; SR-795; White Road. Through April 2023, expect additional construction traffic on Ford Road between White Road and Lindsey Road for pump station replacement and relocation. Project investment: $7.7 million. Project complete: April 2023.

Plain Township: Liberty Hi Water Line Extension

Through May, lane restrictions are possible on Liberty Hi Road from Euler Road to Poe Road and along Gorrill Road east of Liberty High Road for waterline installation. Project investment: $900,000. Project complete: May.

Weston Waterline Replacement Project *WATERLINE WORK COMPLETE*

Waterline work on Beech, Poplar, and Taylor Streets in Weston is now complete. Restoration work will take place in the spring. Project investment: $279,000. Project complete: December.

District-Wide Valve Maintenance

Through January, crews will be working along Oregon Road, north of SR 795, and in the Ampoint complex in Perrysburg Township for valve maintenance. This work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents are advised to flush their taps if this occurs. Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations throughout The District through December.