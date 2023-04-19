District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.





Henry County Waterline: Waterline Installation

Through June, lane restrictions are possible on CR 424 (Old US 24), between CR 4 and SR 109 for waterline installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Continuing through June, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible starting in Weston on Euler Road (CR N) from Van Tassel Road to SR 65, and on Kiel Road from Weston Road to Euler Road for waterline installation. Lane restrictions are also possible for waterline installation in the Village of McClure north of US 6. Project investment: $4.9 million. Project complete: June.

McComb and Hoytville Sewer Line Replacement *UPDATE*

Through May, lane restrictions are possible in various locations throughout McComb for sewer line replacement. Project investment: $643,000. Project complete: May.

McComb Regional Waterline Installation

Through November, intermittent lane restrictions and closures are possible along Deweyville Road (CR 203) from North Baltimore to Township Road 131 (TR 131), TR 131 from CR 203 to SR 613, and SR 613 to Park Drive for waterline installation. Project investment: $7 million. Project complete: November.

Middleton & Center Townships: Sugar Ridge Sewer Installation

Through July, lane restrictions are possible on Sugar Ridge Road between I-75 and SR 25, and along Mercer Road, north and south of Sugar Ridge Road for sewer installation. Project investment: $1.6 million. Project complete: July.

Northwood: Tracy Road Waterline Replacement *UPDATE*

Through Friday, April 21, Tracy Road between Florence Road and West Andrus Road is closed. Use an alternate route. Additional lane restrictions on Tracy Road from Florence Avenue to Wales Road for waterline replacement will be announced. Road closures on Florence Avenue and Andrus Road at Tracy Road, and service interruptions will be announced. Project investment: $1.9 million. Project complete: January 2024.

Perrysburg Township: Ford Road Pump Station Replacement

Through October, expect construction traffic on Ford Road between White Road and Lindsey Road for pump station replacement and relocation. Project investment: $7.7 million. Project complete: October.

Plain Township: Liberty Hi Water Line Extension

Through May, lane restrictions are possible on Liberty Hi Road from Euler Road to Poe Road and along Gorrill Road east of Liberty High Road for waterline installation. Project investment: $900,000. Project complete: May.

District-Wide Valve Maintenance

Through April, crews will be working in Rossford for valve maintenance. This work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents are advised to flush their taps if this occurs. Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations throughout The District through December