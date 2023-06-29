District Project Update 

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact on water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Henry County Waterline: Waterline Installation *UPDATE*

Through August, lane restrictions are possible on CR 424 (Old US 24), between CR 4 and SR 109 for waterline installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Continuing through June, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible starting in Weston on Euler Road (CR N) from Van Tassel Road to SR 65, and on Kiel Road from Weston Road to Euler Road for waterline installation. Lane restrictions are also possible for waterline installation in the Village of McClure north of US 6. Project investment: $4.9 million. Project complete: August.

McComb Regional Waterline Installation

Through November, intermittent lane restrictions and closures are possible along Deweyville Road (CR 203) from North Baltimore to Township Road 131 (TR 131), TR 131 from CR 203 to SR 613, and SR 613 to Park Drive for waterline installation. Project investment: $7 million. Project complete: November.

Middleton & Center Townships: Sugar Ridge Sewer Installation

Through August, lane restrictions are possible on Sugar Ridge Road between I-75 and SR 25, and along Mercer Road, north and south of Sugar Ridge Road for sewer installation. Project investment: $1.6 million. Project complete: August.

Northwood: Tracy Road Waterline Replacement *UPDATE*

Through July, intermittent lane restrictions are possible on Tracy Road from Florence Avenue to Wales Road for waterline replacement and paving. The closure of the Tracy Road and Wales Road intersection will be announced . Project investment: $1.9 million. Project complete: October.

Perrysburg: Willowbend Pump Station

Effective today, through Friday, June 30, daily from 7 am until 6 pm, lane restrictions are possible on River Road (SR 65) between Brittany Road and Seminary Road for pavement work. Traffic on River Road will be maintained by automated signal. Additionally, Willowbend Road at River Road will only be restricted to right turns at this time.

Perrysburg Township: Ford Road Pump Station Replacement

Through October, expect construction traffic on Ford Road between White Road and Lindsey Road for pump station replacement and relocation. Project investment: $7.7 million. Project complete: October.

Rossford: Deimling Road Water and Sewer Installation *UPDATE*

Through August, Deimling Road between Crossroads Parkway and Lime City Road will be closed for water and sewer installation. Effective, Wednesday, July 5, through August, Deimling Road between Crossroads Parkway and Simmons Road will be closed. Local access will be maintained. This project is part of the Deimling Road project being administered by the Wood County Port Authority. District Project investment: $900,000. Project complete: September.

Washington Township: Robinson Road Waterline Installation

Through July, intermittent lane restrictions are possible on Robinson Road from Tontogany Road to Cross Creek Road for waterline installation. Local access will be maintained. Project investment: $223,000. Project complete: July.