District Project Update 

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact on water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. All work is weather permitting. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Henry County Waterline: Waterline Installation

Through August, lane restrictions are possible on CR 424 (Old US 24), between CR 4 and SR 109 for waterline installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Project investment: $4.9 million. Project complete: August.

McComb Regional Waterline Installation

Through November, intermittent lane restrictions and closures are possible along Deweyville Road (CR 203) from North Baltimore to Township Road 131 (TR 131), TR 131 from CR 203 to SR 613, and SR 613 to Park Drive for waterline installation. Project investment: $7 million. Project complete: November.

Middleton & Center Townships: Mercer Road/Sugar Ridge Sewer Installation

Through September, lane restrictions are possible on Sugar Ridge Road between I-75 and SR 25, and along Mercer Road, north and south of Sugar Ridge Road for sewer installation. Project investment: $1.6 million. Project complete: September.

Northwood: Tracy Road Waterline Replacement

Through August, intermittent lane restrictions are possible on Tracy Road from Florence Avenue to Wales Road for finish work. Project investment: $1.9 million. Project complete: October.

Perrysburg Township: Ford Road Pump Station Replacement

Through October, expect construction traffic on Ford Road between White Road and Lindsey Road for pump station replacement and relocation. Project investment: $7.7 million. Project complete: October.

Rossford: Deimling Road Water and Sewer Installation *WORK COMPLETE*

Water and sewer line installation is complete on Deimling Road between Crossroads Parkway and Lime City Road. Closures on Deimling Road will continue through September as part of the Deimling Road project being administered by the Wood County Port Authority. District Project investment: $900,000. Project complete: September.

Rossford: Elm Tree Road Water Main Replacement and Glenwood Road Sanitary Sewer Improvements *NEW PROJECT*

Effective today, through November, East Elm Tree Road may be closed for water line installation. Local access will be maintained. Work along Glenwood Road at Elm Tree Road will be announced. Project investment: $422,000. Project complete: November.

Washington Township: Robinson Road Waterline Installation *PROJECT COMPLETE*

Waterline installation on Robinson Road from Tontogany Road to Cross Creek Road is complete. Project investment: $223,000.