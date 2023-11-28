District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact on water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Northwood: Sewer Lining Project

Through May 2024, intermittent lane restrictions are possible in various locations throughout Northwood for sewer lining. Project investment: $830,000. Project complete: May 2024.

Perrysburg Township: Ford Road Pump Station Replacement

Through December, expect construction traffic on Ford Road between White Road and Lindsey Road for pump station replacement and relocation. Project investment: $7.7 million. Project complete: May.

Plain Township: Liberty Hi Waterline Extension

Through January, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on Liberty Hi Road, between Poe Road and Long Judson Road for waterline installation. Project investment $183,000. Project complete: January.

Rossford: Windsor Drive Water and Sewer Main Replacement

Through February, Windsor Drive, between Eagle Point Road and Hoffman Avenue, will be closed for water and sewer line installation. No through traffic. Local access will be permitted. Project investment: $1M. Project complete: February.