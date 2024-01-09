District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service and roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

The District office will be closed on Monday, January 15, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.



We are available for water and sewer emergencies 24/7/365. Contact your local sheriff’s office dispatch for assistance. Wood County (419) 354 – 9001 (select option #9); Henry County (419) 592 – 8010; McComb (419) 422 – 2424.



Millbury: Waterline Repair

Through January, crews will perform leak detection and waterline repair throughout the Village of Millbury.





Northwood: Sewer Lining Project

Through May, intermittent lane restrictions are possible in various locations throughout Northwood for sewer lining. Project investment: $830,000. Project complete: May.

Perrysburg Township: Ford Road Pump Station Replacement

Crews will return in February/March to complete pump station work along Ford Road between White and Lindsey Roads. Project investment: $7.7 million. Project complete: May.

Plain Township: Liberty Hi Waterline Extension *UPDATE*

Waterline installation work on Liberty Hi Road, between Poe and Long Judson Roads, is complete. Crews will return to the area this spring for minor restoration . Project investment: $183,000. Project complete: January.

Rossford: Windsor Drive Water and Sewer Main Replacement

Through February, Windsor Drive, between Eagle Point Road and Hoffman Avenue, is closed for water and sewer line installation. No through traffic. Local access will be permitted. Project investment: $1M. Project complete: February.

District-Wide Valve Maintenance

Through January, crews will perform valve maintenance throughout the City of Rossford. This work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents should flush their water taps if this occurs. Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations throughout The District through May.