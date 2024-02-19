North Baltimore, Ohio

February 19, 2024 8:52 am

District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service and roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Millbury: Waterline Repair *UPDATE*

Waterline repair throughout the Village of Millbury is now complete.  Crews will return to the area for landscaping as soon as weather permits.   

Northwood: Sewer Lining Project
Through May, intermittent lane restrictions are possible in various locations throughout Northwood for sewer lining. Project investment: $830,000. Project complete: May.

Perrysburg Township: Ford Road Pump Station Replacement
Crews will return in February/March to complete pump station work along Ford Road between White and Lindsey Roads. Project investment: $7.7 million. Project complete: May.

Rossford: Windsor Drive Water and Sewer Main Replacement
Through April, Windsor Drive, between Eagle Point Road and Hoffman Avenue, is closed for water and sewer line installation. No through traffic. Local access will be permitted. Project investment: $1M.  Project complete: May.

District-Wide Valve Maintenance
Through March, crews will perform valve maintenance throughout the City of Rossford.  This work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored.  Residents should flush their water taps if this occurs.  Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations throughout The District through May

