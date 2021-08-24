District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area.





**REMINDER** The District offices will be closed Monday, September 6, in observance of Labor Day.



Lake Township: Water Tower

Through August 2022, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project complete: September 2022. Project investment: $4 million.



McComb: Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement Project *UPDATE*

Through September , intermittent lane restrictions and closures are possible on SR 235 between Perrin Avenue and Bond-Preble Street, and on SR 613 between SR 235 and Main Street for sewer replacement, paving and restoration. Additionally, through September , intermittent closures are possible on Cora Street, between S. Main Street and just south of Bond-Preble Street for sewer work, paving and restoration. Closures will be announced. Project complete: September. Project investment: $950,000.



Perrysburg Township: Sewer Lining *UPDATE*

Sewer lining work in Perrysburg Township, on Mandell Road, Lime City Road, and Glenwood Road, between I-75 to SR 795, and in Perrysburg Heights is now complete. Project investment: $1,230,000.

Rossford: Hawthorne Lane Waterline and Sewer Replacement Project *UDPATE*

Water and sewer line replacement project on Hawthorne Lane and at the intersection of Jennings Road and Hawthorne Lane in Rossford is now complete. The City of Rossford will oversee paving and restoration efforts. Project investment: $200,000.



Weston: Sewer Rehabilitation Project *UPDATE*

Through September , lane restrictions and service interruptions are possible on Ohio Street, and Ash and Center Streets near Ohio Street. This project will also include work in other areas in Weston but is expected to have a minimal impact on roads and sewer service. Project complete: September . Project investment: $900,000.



District-Wide Hydrant Flushing *UPDATE*

Through September , weekdays from 8 am until 3:30 pm, crews will be flushing hydrants in various locations in the City of Rossford, Perrysburg Township, Lake Township, parts of Northwood, and the Village of Walbridge. Residents are advised to flush water from their taps if water becomes discolored. For more information: http://www.nwwsd.org/what-we-do/water/water-facts/hydrant-main-line-flushing-info/