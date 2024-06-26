“District” Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service and roads throughout our area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Reminder: The District main office will be closed on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in observance of Independence Day. Call 419-354-9090 for emergency options in your county.

Northwood: Sewer Lining Project *UPDATE*

Through August , intermittent lane restrictions are possible in various locations throughout Northwood for sewer lining. Project investment: $830,000. Project complete: August.

Northwood: Farnstead Waterline Replacement

Waterline installation on Farnstead Drive, between Tracy Road and Sheffield Place, is complete. Additional road closures and lane restrictions on Farnstead are possible for paving in July. Meter pit installation will take place by fall of this year. Project investment: $978,000. Project complete: September.

Perrysburg Township: Starbright Sewer Rehabilitation

Through September, intermittent lane restrictions are possible throughout the Starbright subdivision for sewer rehabilitation. Project investment: $863,000. Project complete: September.

Perrysburg Township: Ford Road Pump Station Replacement

Through July, intermittent closures of Ford Road, between White Road and Lindsay Drive, are possible for finish work. Detour: Simmons Road; SR-795; White Road. Project investment: $7.7 million. Project complete: July.

Rossford: Windsor Drive Water and Sewer Main Replacement *UPDATE*

Through July, Windsor Drive, between Eagle Point Road and Hoffman Avenue, is closed for storm sewer installation and paving. No through traffic. Local access is permitted. Project investment: $1M. Project complete: August .

Rossford: Various Streets Waterline Project *NEW PROJECT*

Effective Tuesday, June 25 through August, intermittent road closures are possible on Rosedale Place and Island View Drive for waterline installation. Local access will be maintained. Additional work on Maybar Drive, Schreier Road, Elm Tree Road, Rossway Avenue, and Bergin Street will be announced. Project investment: $2 million. Project complete: December.

District Hydrant Flushing *UPDATE*

Through June, District crews will be flushing hydrants in the following areas: Middleton and Perrysburg Townships. Additional locations will be announced. You can track the progress of our hydrant flushing program by clicking here to see the updated Hydrant Flushing Progress Map.