District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area.





**REMINDER** The District offices will be closed Monday, September 6, in observance of Labor Day.

Center Township: County Home Waterline Replacement Project *NEW PROJECT*

Effective Tuesday, September 7, through September, lane restrictions are possible on County Home Road, north of Kramer Road, for waterline replacement. Access to the Wood County Museum and residential access will be maintained. Project complete: October. Project investment: $358,000.



Lake Township: Water Tower

Through August 2022, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project complete: September 2022. Project investment: $4 million.



McComb: Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement Project

Through September, intermittent lane restrictions and closures are possible on SR 235 between Perrin Avenue and Bond-Preble Street, and on SR 613 between SR 235 and Main Street for paving and restoration. Additionally, through September, intermittent closures are possible on Cora Street, between S. Main Street and just south of Bond-Preble Street for paving and restoration. Closures will be announced. Project complete: September. Project investment: $950,000.



Weston: Sewer Rehabilitation Project

Through September, lane restrictions and service interruptions are possible on Ohio Street, and Ash and Center Streets near Ohio Street. This project will also include work in other areas in Weston but is expected to have a minimal impact on roads and sewer service. Project complete: September. Project investment: $900,000.



District-Wide Hydrant Flushing

Through September, weekdays from 8 am until 3:30 pm, crews will be flushing hydrants in various locations in the City of Rossford and Perrysburg Township. Residents are advised to flush water from their taps if water becomes discolored. For more information: http://www.nwwsd.org/what-we-do/water/water-facts/hydrant-main-line-flushing-info/



District-Wide: Valve Maintenance

Valve maintenance work in McComb is complete. Additional valve maintenance work will be announced.