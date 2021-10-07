District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area.
Special note for those visiting the District main office:
The District’s visitor parking lot is now open. Driveway access to the visitor lot is maintained. Through mid-October, shoulder and lane restrictions are possible along SR 582 between SR 25 and I-75 for paving work.
The District office will be closed on Monday, October 11, in observance of Columbus Day.
Center Township: County Home Waterline Replacement Project *UPDATE*
Through October, lane restrictions are possible on County Home Road, north of Kramer Road, for waterline replacement. Access to the Wood County Museum and residential access will be maintained. Project complete: October. Project investment: $358,000.
Lake Township: Water Tower
Through August 2022, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project complete: September 2022. Project investment: $4 million.
McComb: Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement Project *PROJECT COMPLETE*
Sewer and paving work on SR 235 between Perrin Avenue and Bond-Preble Street, on SR 613 between SR 235 and Main Street, and on Cora Street, between S. Main Street and just south of Bond-Preble Street is now complete. Project investment: $950,000.
Perrysburg: Sewer Rehabilitation Project *UPDATE*
Effective Monday, October 11, through November, southbound West Boundary Street between Front Street and West Sixth Street may be reduced to one lane for sewer work. Effective, Monday, October 11 through November, Indiana Avenue between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive will be closed for sewer work. Detour: West Boundary Street; Eckel Junction; Fort Meigs Road. Access to Fort Meigs Cemetery will be maintained using detour. Additionally, the pedestrian multiuse path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue may close the week of October 4 through November. All work is weather permitting. Project complete: January. Project investment: $747,000.
Weston: Sewer Rehabilitation Project
Through October, lane restrictions and service interruptions are possible on Ohio Street, and Ash and Center Streets near Ohio Street. This project will also include work in other areas in Weston but is expected to have a minimal impact on roads and sewer service. Project complete: October. Project investment: $900,000.
District-Wide Hydrant Flushing
Through October, weekdays from 8 am until 3:30 pm, crews will be flushing hydrants in various locations in the City of Rossford and Perrysburg Township. Residents are advised to flush water from their taps if water becomes discolored. For more information: http://www.nwwsd.org/what-we-do/water/water-facts/hydrant-main-line-flushing-info/
District-Wide: Valve Maintenance *UPDATE*
Effective Monday, October 11 through Friday, October 22, crews will be in Walbridge for waterline maintenance. This type of work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents are advised to flush their taps if this occurs.