District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area.

Special note for those visiting the District main office:

The District’s visitor parking lot is now open. Driveway access to the visitor lot is maintained. Through mid-October, shoulder and lane restrictions are possible along SR 582 between SR 25 and I-75 for paving work.

The District office will be closed on Monday, October 11, in observance of Columbus Day.

Center Township: County Home Waterline Replacement Project *UPDATE*

Through October, lane restrictions are possible on County Home Road, north of Kramer Road, for waterline replacement. Access to the Wood County Museum and residential access will be maintained. Project complete: October. Project investment: $358,000.



Lake Township: Water Tower

Through August 2022, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project complete: September 2022. Project investment: $4 million.



McComb: Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement Project *PROJECT COMPLETE*

Sewer and paving work on SR 235 between Perrin Avenue and Bond-Preble Street, on SR 613 between SR 235 and Main Street, and on Cora Street, between S. Main Street and just south of Bond-Preble Street is now complete. Project investment: $950,000.





Perrysburg: Sewer Rehabilitation Project *UPDATE*

Effective Monday, October 11 , through November, southbound West Boundary Street between Front Street and West Sixth Street may be reduced to one lane for sewer work. Effective, Monday, October 11 through November, Indiana Avenue between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive will be closed for sewer work. Detour: West Boundary Street; Eckel Junction; Fort Meigs Road. Access to Fort Meigs Cemetery will be maintained using detour. Additionally, the pedestrian multiuse path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue may close the week of October 4 through November. All work is weather permitting. Project complete: January. Project investment: $747,000.