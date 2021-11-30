District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Center Township: County Home Waterline Replacement Project

Waterline work impacting traffic on County Home Road, north of Kramer Road, has been delayed until further notice. Additional road restrictions will be announced. Project investment: $358,000.

Cygnet and Jerry City: Pump Station Project *UPDATE*

Through December , lane, shoulder, and sidewalk restrictions are possible in the Village of Cygnet, along Front Street, Washington Street, and Union Street, and in Jerry City on Main Street and Leffler Street for pump station work. Project complete: December. Project investment: $578,000.



Lake Township: Water Tower

Through August 2022, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project complete: September 2022. Project investment: $4 million.



