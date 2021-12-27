District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

**REMINDER** The District offices will be closed Friday, December 31, in observance of New Year’s Day.

Center Township: County Home Waterline Replacement Project *UPDATE*

Effective Monday, January 3rd, through February, lane restrictions are possible on County Home Road, north of Kramer Road, for waterline replacement. Access to the Wood County Museum and residential access will be maintained. Project complete: February . Project investment: $358,000.

Cygnet and Jerry City: Pump Station Project

Through December, lane, shoulder, and sidewalk restrictions are possible in the Village of Cygnet, along Front Street, Washington Street, and Union Street, and in Jerry City on Main Street and Leffler Street for pump station work and punch list items. Project complete: December. Project investment: $578,000.



Lake Township: Water Tower

Through August 2022, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project complete: September 2022. Project investment: $4 million.

Perrysburg: Sewer Rehabilitation Project

Through March, manhole work is possible along Indiana Avenue and West Boundary Street. Work on the project impacting traffic on southbound West Boundary Street between Front Street and West Sixth Street, and the closure of Indiana Avenue between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive is postponed due to material delays and the holidays. The future closure will be announced. Project complete: March. Project investment: $747,000.



District-Wide: Valve Maintenance

Future valve maintenance work will be announced.