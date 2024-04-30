North Baltimore, Ohio

April 30, 2024 9:23 am

The District Update – Water Shed
District Project Update April 2024

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service and roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Northwood: Sewer Lining Project *UPDATE*
Through July, intermittent lane restrictions are possible in various locations throughout Northwood for sewer lining. Project investment: $830,000. Project complete: July.

Northwood: Farnstead Waterline Replacement
Through September, Farnstead Drive, between Tracy Road and Sheffield Place, is closed for waterline replacement. Drivers should seek alternate route. Residential access is maintained. Project investment: $978,000. Project complete: September.

Perrysburg Township: Starbright Sewer Rehabilitation
Through September, intermittent lane restrictions are possible throughout the Starbright subdivision for sewer rehabilitation. Project investment: $863,000. Project complete: September.

Perrysburg Township: Ford Road Pump Station Replacement *UPDATE*
Through May, intermittent closures of Ford Road, between White Road and Lindsay Drive are possible for finish work. Detour: Simmons Road; SR-795; White Road. Project investment: $7.7 million. Project complete: May.

Rossford: Windsor Drive Water and Sewer Main Replacement *UPDATE*
Through July, Windsor Drive, between Eagle Point Road and Hoffman Avenue, is closed for water and sewer line installation. No through traffic. Local access is permitted. Project investment: $1M. Project complete: July.

District-Wide Landscaping *NEW WORK*
Through May, crews will perform landscaping work in various locations throughout our service area. Work may involve lane and shoulder restrictions.

