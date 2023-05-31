District Project Update – May 31, 2023

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Henry County Waterline: Waterline Installation

Through June, lane restrictions are possible on CR 424 (Old US 24), between CR 4 and SR 109 for waterline installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Continuing through June, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible starting in Weston on Euler Road (CR N) from Van Tassel Road to SR 65, and on Kiel Road from Weston Road to Euler Road for waterline installation. Lane restrictions are also possible for waterline installation in the Village of McClure north of US 6. Project investment: $4.9 million. Project complete: June.

McComb and Hoytville Sewer Line Replacement *PROJECT COMPLETE*

Sewer replacement work in McComb and Hoytville is now complete. Project investment: $643,000.

McComb Regional Waterline Installation

Through November, intermittent lane restrictions and closures are possible along Deweyville Road (CR 203) from North Baltimore to Township Road 131 (TR 131), TR 131 from CR 203 to SR 613, and SR 613 to Park Drive for waterline installation. Project investment: $7 million. Project complete: November.

Middleton & Center Townships: Sugar Ridge Sewer Installation *UPDATE*

Through August , lane restrictions are possible on Sugar Ridge Road between I-75 and SR 25, and along Mercer Road, north and south of Sugar Ridge Road for sewer installation. Project investment: $1.6 million. Project complete: August .

Northwood: Tracy Road Waterline Replacement

Intermittent lane restrictions are possible on Tracy Road from Florence Avenue to Wales Road for waterline replacement. Road closures on Florence Avenue at Tracy Road, and service interruptions will be announced. Project investment: $1.9 million. Project complete: October.

Perrysburg Township: Ford Road Pump Station Replacement

Through October, expect construction traffic on Ford Road between White Road and Lindsey Road for pump station replacement and relocation. Project investment: $7.7 million. Project complete: October.

Plain Township: Liberty Hi Water Line Extension *PROJECT COMPLETE*

Waterline work on Liberty Hi Road from Euler Road to Poe Road and along Gorrill Road east of Liberty High Road is complete. Project investment: $900,000.

Rossford: Deimling Road Water and Sewer Installation

Through August, Deimling Road between Crossroads Parkway and Lime City Road will be closed for water and sewer installation. Local access will be maintained. This project is part of the Deimling Road project being administered by the Wood County Port Authority. District Project investment: $900,000. Project complete: September.

Washington Township: Robinson Road Waterline Installation *NEW PROJECT*

Effective today through July, intermittent lane restrictions are possible on Robinson Road from Tontogany Road to Cross Creek Road for waterline installation. Local access will be maintained. Project complete: July.