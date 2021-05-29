District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area.



Reminder: On Monday, May 31, The District office will be closed in observance of Memorial Day. For emergency assistance, contact your local county Sheriff’s Department, or go to nwwsd.org/contact-us

Lake Township: Water Tower

Through August 2022, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project complete: September 2022. Project investment: $4 million.



McComb: Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement Project *UPDATE*

Through Wednesday, June 2 , Cora Street, between S. Main Street and E. South Street is closed. Local access is maintained. SR 235 from the railroad tracks (just south of SR 613) to Bond-Preble Street is now open. Through June, intermittent lane restrictions are possible on SR 235 between Perrin Avenue and Bond-Preble Street, and on SR 613 between SR 235 and Main Street for sewer replacement and paving. Through June, intermittent lane and ally restrictions are possible between S. Main Street and Bond Preble. Project complete: July. Project investment: $950,000.

McComb: Sewer Plant Improvements *NEW WORK*

Effective Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, Scott Street, north of Christla Gale Apartments will be closed for sewer plant improvements.

Northwood: Tracy Road Waterline Replacement Work *NEW WORK*

Effective Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 25, Tracy Road, south of Wales Road will be closed for waterline replacement. Detour: Arbor Drive; Oregon Road; Wales Road. Work complete: June.



Perrysburg Township: Sewer Lining

Through July, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township, on Mandell Road, Lime City Road, and Glenwood Road, between I-75 to SR 795, and in Perrysburg Heights for sewer rehabilitation. MAP OF EXACT LOCATIONS. Project complete: August. Project investment: $1,230,000.

Weston: Sewer Rehabilitation Project *UPDATE*

Effective Wednesday, June 2, Center Street at Ohio Street may be closed for sewer rehabilitation. Through August, lane restrictions and service interruptions are possible on Ohio Street, and Ash and Center Streets near Ohio Street. This project will also include work in other areas in Weston but is expected to have a minimal impact on roads and sewer service. Project complete: August. Project investment: $900,000.

District-Wide: Restoration

Through May, lane restrictions are possible on Curtice Road, east of I-280 in Northwood, along Main Street in Weston, and along Valley and Santus Drive, and Glenwood Road in Rossford for restoration. Work may be delayed due to weather. Additionally, miscellaneous areas throughout The District will also be restored. For detailed locations: https://www.nwwsd.org/district-restoration-projects/