District Project Updates

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customer accounts in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service and roads throughout our area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined. All work is weather permitting.

Middleton and Center Township: SR 582/Dunbridge Water and Sewer Project

Through April, Dunbridge Road from SR 582 to just north of Chestnut Street is closed at the for sanitary sewer boring and installation. Local access is maintained. Through December, road closures and shoulder restrictions are possible in Dunbridge and along Dunbridge Road from SR 582 to Poe Road for sewer work. Additionally, intermittent lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on SR 582 between SR 25 and Dunbridge Road for water and sewer line installation. Project investment: $13.1 million. Project complete: December 2025.





Perrysburg Township: Lime City Road Waterline

Through April, Lime City Road, between US 20 and Deimling Road, is closed for waterline and storm sewer installation. Detour: Deimling Road to Crossroads Parkway to US 20. Local access is maintained. Additionally, through June, shoulder restrictions are possible on Lime City Road from SR 795 to US 20 for waterline installation. Project investment: $2.2 million. Project complete: June.



Portage: Water Main Replacement *UPDATE*

Waterline work on SR 25 in the Village of Portage is now complete. Lane restrictions in the Village of Portage for pavement restoration and landscaping will be announced. Project investment: $1.4 million. Project complete: May .



Rossford: Jennings Road Waterline and Sanitary Sewer Replacement

Through July, Jennings Road from Eagle Point Road to Veterans Memorial Park is closed for waterline and sanitary sewer installation. Local access is maintained. The road will remain closed through June for the City of Rossford to complete pavement and storm sewer work. District project investment: $1.8M. Project complete: August.