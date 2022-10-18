District Project Updates

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Henry County Waterline: Waterline Installation

Through November, lane restrictions are possible on CR 424 (Old US 24), between CR 4 and SR 109 for waterline installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Continuing through November, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible starting in Weston on Euler Road (CR N) from Van Tassel Road to SR 65, and on Kiel Road from Weston Road to Euler Road for waterline installation. Project investment: $4.9 million. Project complete: Spring 2023.

Lake Township: Water Tower

Through October, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Expect construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project investment: $4 million. Project complete: October.

McComb and Hoytville Sewer Line Replacement

Through January, lane restrictions are possible in various locations throughout McComb and in Hoytville for sewer line replacement. Additionally, at this time, lane restrictions are possible on Walnut Street near Hearthside Food Solutions factory for sewer work. Project investment: $643,000. Project complete: February.

McComb: Lead Service Line Identification

Through November, lane restrictions are possible in various locations throughout McComb for excavation to identify service lines. Notice will be provided to customers prior to excavation. Project Investment: $50,000. Project complete: October.

Middleton & Center Townships: Sugar Ridge Sewer Installation *NEW PROJECT*

Through July, lane restrictions are possible on Sugar Ridge Road between I-75 and SR 25, and along Mercer Road, north and south of Sugar Ridge Road for sewer installation. Project investment: $1.6 million. Project complete: July.

Perrysburg: Willowbend Pump Station & Force Main Replacement

Through November, River Road (SR 65) between Brittany Road and Seminary Road is closed for pump station installation. Detour: Roachton Road; Fort Meigs Road. Local access will be maintained. Project Cost: $2.5 Million. Project complete: December.



Perrysburg Township: Ford Road Pump Station Replacement

Through October, Ford Road, between White Road and Lindsay Drive is closed for sanitary sewer installation. Detour: Simmons Road; SR-795; White Road. Through April 2023, expect additional construction traffic on Ford Road between White Road and Lindsey Road for pump station replacement and relocation. Project investment: $7.7 million. Project complete: April 2023.

Rossford: Sewer Maintenance

Through December, lane restrictions are possible on northbound Crossroads Boulevard between Deimling Road and SR 795 for sewer maintenance. Additionally, through December, Lime City Road between Buck Road and Schreier Road may be reduced to one lane for sewer maintenance. Project complete: December.

Weston Waterline Replacement Project *NEW PROEJCT*

Effective Monday, October 24, through December, lane restrictions are possible on Beech, Poplar, and Taylor Streets in Weston for waterline replacement. Residents will be notified of scheduled service interruptions. Project investment: $279,000. Project complete: December.

District-Wide Hydrant Flushing

Through November, crews will be hydrant flushing Rossford. Residents are advised to flush water from their taps if the water becomes discolored. Avoid doing laundry until water is clear. Click here for more information.

District-Wide Valve Maintenance

Through October, crews will be in areas between US 20 and SR 795, and areas north of the Ohio Turnpike in Perrysburg Township for valve maintenance. This work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents are advised to flush their taps if this occurs. Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations throughout The District through December.