District Projects: Updates

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact on water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

McComb Regional Waterline Installation

Through November, intermittent lane restrictions and closures are possible along Deweyville Road (CR 203) from North Baltimore to Township Road 131 (TR 131), TR 131 from CR 203 to SR 613, and SR 613 to Park Drive for waterline installation. Project investment: $7 million. Project complete: November.

Middleton & Center Townships: Mercer Road/Sugar Ridge Sewer Installation

Through September, lane restrictions are possible on Sugar Ridge Road between I-75 and SR 25, and along Mercer Road, north and south of Sugar Ridge Road for sewer installation. Project investment: $1.6 million. Project complete: October.

Perrysburg Township: Ford Road Pump Station Replacement *UPDATE*

Through December, expect construction traffic on Ford Road between White Road and Lindsey Road for pump station replacement and relocation. Project investment: $7.7 million. Project complete: May.

Rossford: Elm Tree Road Water Main Replacement and Glenwood Road Sanitary Sewer Improvements

Through November, East Elm Tree Road may be closed for water line installation. Local access will be maintained. Work along Glenwood Road at Elm Tree Road will be announced. Project investment: $422,000. Project complete: November.

District Hydrant Flushing *UPDATE*

Through October, District crews will be flushing hydrants in the following areas: in various locations throughout Perrysburg Township, Walbridge, Northwood, and Rossford. Hydrant flushing will be performed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Additional locations will be announced. You can track the progress of our hydrant flushing program by clicking here to see the updated Hydrant Flushing Progress Map.