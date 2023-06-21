North Baltimore, Ohio

June 21, 2023 3:48 pm

District Pump Station Project Update

Perrysburg: Willowbend Pump Station Project

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the following update to the Willowbend Pump Station Replacement project.  Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Effective today through Friday, June 23, daily from 7am until 6 pm, lane restrictions are possible on River Road (SR 65) between Brittany Road and Seminary Road for pavement work. Traffic on River Road will be maintained by automated signal.  Additionally at this time, Willowbend Road at River Road will be restricted to right-turns only. 

