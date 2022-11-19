District Qualifies for Auditor of State Award with Distinction

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announced that after its recent financial audit by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office, good record keeping has qualified The District for the Auditor of State Award with Distinction.

Today, the Northwest Regional Liaison to The Auditor of State, Lori Brodie, presented the award during The District’s Board of Trustees meeting. The Auditor of State is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. The Auditor of State is responsible for auditing nearly 6,000 state and local government agencies. Only 3-5% of those agencies qualify for the Auditor of State Award with Distinction.



According to the Auditor of State website, to receive this award, entities must meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, on a GAAP accounting basis and prepare an Annual Comprehensive Financial Report;

The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;

The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to: Ethics referrals Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance Lack of timely report submission Bank reconciliation issues Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance Findings for recovery less than $500 Public meetings or public records issues

The entity has no other financial or other concerns

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.

Video of today’s presentation.