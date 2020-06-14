District Receives Distinguished Award for Clean Financial Audit

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announced today that it is the proud recipient of the Auditor of State Award with Distinction.
Financial audits by Auditor of State Keith Faber have returned a clean audit report. The Auditor’s Office presents the Auditor of State Award with Distinction to local governments upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report.
- The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory date, without extension, via the Hinkle System, on a GAPP accounting basis and prepare a CAFR (Comprehensive Annual Financial Report);
- The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs;
- The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:
- Ethics referrals
- Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance
- Lack of timely report submission
- Bank reconciliation issues
- Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance
- Findings for recovery of less than $500
- Public meetings or public records issues