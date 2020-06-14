District Receives Distinguished Award for Clean Financial Audit

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announced today that it is the proud recipient of the Auditor of State Award with Distinction.

Financial audits by Auditor of State Keith Faber have returned a clean audit report. The Auditor’s Office presents the Auditor of State Award with Distinction to local governments upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report.