District Starts Annual Hydrant Flushing Program

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) will start its annual hydrant flushing program on Monday, May 22. This program involves opening about 4,000 hydrants across our five-county service. The District’s hydrant flushing program will continue through the fall.

Hydrant flushing is a way to test the hydrants for proper functioning and sufficient flow for fire protection. It also improves water quality by removing fine sediment from the distribution system. The Ohio EPA requires annual flushing as part of water system maintenance.

During hydrant flushing, your water is safe to drink. However, you may notice a temporary drop in water pressure or some discoloration of your water. If your water looks cloudy or rusty, run your cold water tap for a few minutes until it clears up. If it does not clear up right away, wait a while and try again. You should avoid doing laundry until your water is clear. If your laundry gets stained by discolored water, The District can provide you with stain remover. For more information, please call us at (419) 354-9090 extension 170.

Our crews will be flushing hydrants on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will start working in and near US 23 from Fostoria to Rising Sun, Cygnet, Custar, Milton Center, Bloomdale, and Weston until early June. Additional locations will be announced in The District’s Project Update. You can track the progress of our hydrant flushing program by clicking here to see the updated Hydrant Flushing Progress Map.