North Baltimore, Ohio

May 15, 2024 5:44 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
June 2023 Left Rail
Fiber Locator
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Sept. 2023
Resize
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
Temporary
Size Update

District Starts Annual Hydrant Flushing Program

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) will start its annual hydrant flushing program today, May 13, 2024. This program involves opening about 4,000 hydrants across the five-county area they serve. The hydrant flushing will continue through the fall.

Why Hydrant Flushing is Important

Hydrant flushing tests hydrants to ensure they are functioning properly and have sufficient water flow for fire protection. It also improves water quality by removing fine sediment from the distribution system. The Ohio EPA requires annual flushing as part of regular water system maintenance.

What to Expect During Flushing

During the hydrant flushing, your water will remain safe to drink. However, you may notice a temporary drop in water pressure or some discoloration of your water. If your water looks cloudy or rusty, run your cold water tap for a few minutes until it clears up. If it does not clear up right away, wait a while and try again. You should avoid doing laundry until your water is clear. If your laundry gets stained by discolored water, The District can provide you with stain remover.

Flushing Schedule

The District’s crews will be flushing hydrants on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will start working in and near US 23 from Fostoria to Rising Sun, Cygnet, Custar, Milton Center, Bloomdale, and McComb through early June. Additional locations will be announced in The District’s Project Update. You can track the progress of the hydrant flushing program by contacting The District. If you have any questions or concerns, please call (419) 354-9090 extension 170. CLICK HERE to track our hydrant flushing program online.  

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website