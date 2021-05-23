District Track Results

HS Track Results – Boys Northwest Districts Division III – 5/22/2021, by Suzanne Bucher

The Boys Northwest Districts Division III track meet was held Thursday & Saturday, May 20th & 22nd @ Gibsonburg High School.

Advancing to Regionals for North Baltimore was Gabe Gazarek (Sr) in the 400m dash with a time of 54.95.

The top 4 advance to Regionals which is held next Wednesday & Friday, May 26th & 28th @ Tiffin Columbian High School.

Boys 400m Dash

1st – Zach Oneill, Maumee Valley Country Day, 51.66

2nd – Corbin Johnson, Patrick Henry, 52.70

3rd – Jacob Michalski, Toledo Christian, 54.06

4th – Gabe Gazarek. N Baltimore, 54.95

For complete results: https://www.baumspage.com/tf/nw/2012/eastwood/2021/2021%20Boys%20district%202%20results%20to%20print%20compact.pdf

Boys Div III Regionals @ Tiffin Columbian HS

Wed 5/26, Track Prelims, 5:30

Fri 5/28, Track Finals, 6:30