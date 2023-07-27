District Update on Replacement Work

Northwood: Tracy Road Waterline Replacement
Project Update
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the following updates to the Tracy Road Waterline Replacement project in Northwood. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.
Northwood: Tracy Road Waterline Replacement *UPDATE*
Effective Thursday, July 27 through Friday, July 28, the intersection of Wales and Tracy Road will be closed for paving. Follow posted detours. Through Friday, July 28, intermittent closures of Tracy Road, between Wales Road and Florence Avenue are possible for paving. Paving work is weather permitting. Through July, intermittent lane restrictions are possible on Tracy Road from Florence Avenue to Wales Road for paving repairs. Project investment: $1.9 million. Project complete: October