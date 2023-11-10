District Water and Sewer Replacement Project

Windsor Drive Water & Sewer Main
Replacement
Project in Rossford
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the start of construction on the Windsor Drive Water and Sewer Main Replacement Project in Rossford.
Effective Monday, November 13, through February, Windsor Drive, between Eagle Point Road and Hoffman Avenue, will be closed for water and sewer line installation. No thru traffic. Local access will be maintained. Project investment: $1M. Project complete: February.