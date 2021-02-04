District WATER Grants Awarded to Five Local School Districts

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) recently awarded five local school districts over $3,800 in grant funding to assist local educators with water-related instruction. The Water And Environment Teacher Education Resources (WATER) grants assist teachers with direct funding to help local students learn about the importance of water. Schools receiving District WATER grants in 2021 are:



Elmwood Middle School – 3 Grants Awarded

Eastwood High School – 1 Grant Awarded

Otsego High and Otsego Elementary – 1 Grant Awarded to Each School

Rossford Elementary School – 1 – Grant Awarded

Northwood Local Schools – 1 Grant Awarded



According to District President Jerry Greiner, “This past year has been a challenge for educators and we hope the WATER grant program can provide them with additional assistance in teaching local students to learn about our number one natural resource, water.”

The District introduced the WATER grant program in December 2014. The grants can go to literature, materials, activities, and projects related to water education. The District presented this year’s award to schools in a video featuring District mascot ‘Drippy’.