District: Willowbend Pump Station Project

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the following update to the Willowbend Pump Station Replacement project. Work was postponed due to equipment issues. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Effective Monday June 26, through Friday, June 30, daily from 7am until 6 pm, lane restrictions are possible on River Road (SR 65) between Brittany Road and Seminary Road for pavement work. Traffic on River Road will be maintained by automated signal. Additionally at this time, Willowbend Road at River Road will be restricted to right-turns only.