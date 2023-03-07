Division of Wildlife Open Houses Begin March 6



COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife invites the public to visit a district office during open houses from Monday, March 6 to Friday, March 10 to learn more about the state’s fish and wildlife management. All Ohioans are invited to comment on proposals for 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons, including white-tailed deer, waterfowl, wild turkey, and small game.



In addition to open house dates, comments on Division of Wildlife proposals can be submitted online through Wednesday, March 8.



During the open houses, information on proposed hunting and trapping season dates and bag limits will be available and wildlife experts will be present. Visit one of the Division of Wildlife’s five district offices during normal business hours, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Hours on Wednesday, March 8 are extended until 7 p.m.

Central Ohio, District 1: 1500 Dublin Rd, Columbus, 43215

Northwest Ohio, District 2: 952 Lima Ave, Findlay, 45840

Northeast Ohio, District 3: 912 Portage Lakes Dr, Akron, 44319

Southeast Ohio, District 4, 360 E. State St, Athens, 45701

Southwest Ohio, District 5, 1076 Old Springfield Pike, Xenia, 45385

A complete list of proposed rule changes can be found at wildohio.gov. A statewide hearing on all proposed rules will be held on Wednesday, March 15.



In 2023, the Division of Wildlife celebrates 150 years of professional fish and wildlife conservation since it was founded as the Ohio Fish Commission in 1873. Throughout the agency’s history it has remained committed to fish and wildlife research, restoration, conservation, and education.



The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.