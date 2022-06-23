Do dragonflies eat mosquitos? They sure do! One dragonfly can eat hundreds of mosquitos a day.





Attract Dragonflies For Mosquito Control

Not only are they beautiful, but dragonflies consume an abundance of pesky, annoying mosquitoes. See how to attract dragonflies to your yard for the ultimate pest control.

Summer is the time of year relaxing outdoors taking in the fresh air, watching children and pets at play, stargazing, or enjoying cookouts. But these idyllic moments can quickly turn to misery when uninvited biting mosquitoes ruin it all. We’ve shared information in the past about how bats are great at providing natural mosquito control, but there’s another unlikely garden friend who can help as well: dragonflies! Not only are they beautiful and fun to watch, but they consume an abundance of pesky, annoying mosquitoes. Consider this: one dragonfly can consume hundreds of mosquitoes in a day. So how can you attract dragonflies to your yard for the ultimate pest control? Read on!

Interesting Facts about Dragonflies

Check out these interesting facts:

Dragonflies can’t walk, but they are skilled flyers. They can fly up and down and hover like a helicopter at speeds of up to 30 mph.

They’re excellent hunters—they catch, kill and eat their prey in flight with a near-perfect success rate.

They use their sharp teeth to tear and chew their insect prey. But they can’t bite humans.

Dragonflies excel at mosquito control.



More plants dragonflies love and fun facts.

