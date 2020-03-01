DO GOOD WITH BURRITOS – Mark Your Calendars!

DO GOOD WITH BURRITOS

Join us at our restaurant for a fundraiser to support Powell PTA. Just come in to the Chipotle at 15067 E US Rte 224 in Findlay on Saturday, March 21st from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.

Bring in this flyer, show it on your smartphone or tell the cashier you’re supporting the cause to make sure that 33% of the proceeds will be donated to Powell Pta.

IMPORTANT:

Online orders will not be included in the fundraiser total. To ensure your purchase is counted in the fundraiser, be sure to order and pay in-restaurant. Gift card purchases during fundraisers do not count towards total donated sales, but purchases made with an existing gift card will count.