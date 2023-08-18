North Baltimore, Ohio

August 18, 2023 4:10 pm

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
OB You’re Expecting
Weekly Specials
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Temporary
June 2023 Left Rail
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Fiber Locator

Do you Experience any Tattoo Regret?

Wondering if your ink makes the list of most regrettable tattoos? The type of tattoos people regret most include:

  1. Lettering/script tattoos
  2. Symbols
  3. Names
  4. Animal designs
  5. Tribal tattoos 

Permanent ink is getting a lot less permanent, according to a new study 1 in 4 adults admit to having tattoo regret in 2023. 

The report found 23% plan on getting their tattoos removed in the future. With the forearm, bicep, chest, and shoulder being the most regrettable parts of the body to tattoo.

  • Top 5 tattoos people regret: lettering/scripts, symbols, names, animal designs, and tribal tattoos
  • 68% believe the rise of tattooing is due to the ease of removal down the road 
  • 1 in 10 have gotten a tattoo for a significant other… and then broken up

While over half said they started to regret their tattoo about 2 years after getting it,18% said regret set in after just a few days. This might be because 1 in 5 have gotten a tattoo under the influence.

Despite the ink remorse, nearly 3 in 4 Americans say they like tattoos! And, 39% of Americans proudly bear their own ink, spending an average of $745 on their tattoos. 

Source of study/ inform…….   https://www.advdermatology.com/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website