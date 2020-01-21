Do You Know Who was Born on January 21st?

Thanks to the North Baltimore Area Historical Center for providing this information that is an important part of North Baltimore history.

Dr. Gene Sharp was an American political scientist. He was the founder of the Albert Einstein Institution (New York City), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the study of nonviolent action, and professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 (winner was Barrack Obama), 2012, 2013, and 2015. AND, HE WAS BORN IN NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO on January 21, 1928! You can see a display of some of the 30+ books he wrote in the North Baltimore Area Historical Society!