NBX WaterShedsun
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Reineke Ad TOP Sept 2019
NB Dental Ad 450 x 90 Nov. 2019
Fall 2019
Oct. 2018 Update
Dec. 2019 new logo
Site Manager PT
Accepting New Patients
January Start with us
Weekly Specials
May 2019
Ol’ Jenny

Do You Know Who was Born on January 21st?

Thanks to the North Baltimore Area Historical Center for providing this information that is an important part of North Baltimore history.

Dr. Gene Sharp was an American political scientist.  He was the founder of the Albert Einstein Institution (New York City), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the study of nonviolent action, and professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.  He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 (winner was Barrack Obama), 2012, 2013, and 2015.  AND, HE WAS BORN IN NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO on January 21, 1928!  You can see a display of some of the 30+ books he wrote in the North Baltimore Area Historical Society!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Logo Panel April 2017
February 2017
June 2019
T and J Jan 2016
Rotating Ad
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Watershed Locations January
NBLS Website