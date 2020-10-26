Ohio is known for harsh winter weather that can make your daily commute longer and more dangerous. Four-wheel drive has many advantages for drivers looking for extra safety and power, but do you really need four-wheel drive in the winter? Let’s take a more in-depth look.

Think About Your Daily Drives

A major deciding factor in investing in a four-wheel-drive vehicle is your daily driving conditions. Do you often find yourself driving on hills and taking lots of turns? Are you driving for long periods on roads that get a lot of snowfall after a snowstorm, like smaller country or suburban streets? If so, the extra power of a four-wheel drive can be helpful.

For those with shorter commutes or who often drive on large highways that are paved and salted quickly after a storm, you may have better odds of a safe drive without having to upgrade your car.

Is It in the Budget?

Vehicles with a four-wheel drive tend to be more expensive than those with a two-wheel drivetrain. But you should spare no expense when it comes to safety. However, if you aren’t particularly worried about your ability to handle slick roads and would like to save money, buying a car with a four-wheel drive isn’t a necessity.

Will You Use It Elsewhere?

Sure, your four-wheel drive feature will get a lot of use during a heavy winter, but what about during the rest of the year? All-wheel drive or sticking with two-wheel drive may be a better option if you don’t plan to do any towing or off-roading as well.

How Safe Do You Feel?

Ultimately, deciding if you really need four-wheel drive in the winter should come down to how safe you feel. For those who often panic about driving in heavy winter snow, it’s an investment worth considering.